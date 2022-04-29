Advertisement

Penobscot District Attorney’s Office receives video evidence of Bangor shooting

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they are requesting arrest warrants in connection with a shooting Sunday morning outside a Harlow Street business.

It’s the latest instance of violence in that location over the last few years.

Police say an “altercation” turned into a shooting outside the business around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooter took off before they arrived.

After going through video evidence, they say all involved parties have been identified.

Video evidence, as well as an affidavit and request for warrants have been submitted to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office.

