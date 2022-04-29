Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomes new Executive Director

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This past month the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomed in new Executive Director Gretchen Chauncey.

Chauncey was an avid tourist of Maine for over thirty years and is now excited to finally make the state her home.

“It’s been a pleasure to get to know the people of Bangor. Since I’ve been here, it’s been a very welcoming experience. I think that part of the charm and lore of this area is the authentic nature of the people that are in this community,” said Chauncey.

The oncoming warm weather will bring with it a summer full of events for both Mainers and tourists alike. Chauncey is excited about the opportunities that presents.

“I think everybody’s anxious and eager to get out and experience firsthand the fabulous outdoor events and attractions and scenic beauty that the area has to offer,” Chauncey stated.

Despite the busy season coming during the summer. She’s determined to make Bangor a hot spot all four seasons.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to showcase and promote everything that the greater Bangor region has to offer,” said Chauncey.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.