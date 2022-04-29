Drug Take Back, free shredding services available in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officially, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day isn’t until Saturday, but that didn’t stop law enforcement in Bangor from getting a head start on Friday.

The Spring Drug Take Back event is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and Bangor Police.

Starting at 7:00 a.m., officials were stationed in the Airport Mall parking lot on Union Street collecting unwanted or unneeded medications. The service is free and completely anonymous.

“It really provides everybody in this this whole entire area a safe chance to get rid of any prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs that they want to get rid of safely without having to flush them down the down the toilet or put them in the trash,” said Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters. “Those are often the target of thieves or burglars and if you don’t have them in your house then there’s nothing they can take.”

In addition to the prescription drug collection, there’s also free shredding services available. Anyone is welcome to bring their sensitive documents to be destroyed in a safe way.

Organizers say this is typically a popular offering, and they’re glad to see people taking advantage of it.

Maine Savings Bank is sponsoring the shredding truck this year, along with providing a few employees to help keep it running smoothly.

“Obviously, identity theft is a big thing, recycling is huge too. All of our material that we shred is 100% recycled into new paper,” said Jessica Everett, account executive at Shredding on Site. “You get lots of stuff in the mail from the bank, tax season is right now, too. A lot of personal information is on there. So it’s very important to do it the correct way which is shredding.”

The Drug Take Back runs from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Shredding services will be available starting at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.