Improving Conditions Through The Weekend

Low pressure continues to spin just to our east over Nova Scotia this evening. This will continue to wrap in clouds along with scattered snow & rain showers. Most of which have been north & east of Bangor. Another quick shot of scattered rain & snow showers will be possible later this evening. These showers will eventually become far and few between as conditions will continue to dry up overnight. Lows this evening will drop into the 30s and will continue to feel colder thanks to the wind. Winds overnight will at times gust out of the NNW up to 25 mph.

The low will still have an influence on parts of the region for the first half of the weekend. The low will move just far enough east on Saturday that cloud cover will continue to spin into the region. An isolated shower or two will not be out of the question, but overall drier conditions are expected. Some afternoon clearing will be possible, especially over western locations. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. There will still be a slight northwest wind that will gust up to 25 mph at times. The low should finally clear far enough east on Sunday that areas of sunshine will return. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and some low 60s.

Warmer conditions are expected to start next week, highs should be mostly in the 50s & low 60s. A sea breeze will keep coastal communities slightly cooler with highs during the start of next week in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday now looks to be trending drier. Next chance of any rain will be on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves through. This should be in and out quickly and drier & mild weather will continue for the second half of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Scattered snow showers possible over northern & eastern locations. Lows in the 30s. NW wind gusting up to 25 mph will make temperatures FEEL like they are in the teens & 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Some afternoon clearing will be possible. An isolated shower or two will be possible. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with a breezy NNW wind gusting up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s & low 60s. Sea breeze will keep coastal areas slightly cooler

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s & low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s.

