Challenger Learning Center sees sky-high demand for in-person camps

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the first time in three years, the Challenger Learning Center of Maine is returning to a full slate of summer camps.

The education center in Bangor is once again offering eight weeks of in-person summer camp for students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

All camps were virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, and went back to in-person on a much more limited basis in 2021.

Executive Director Kirsten Hibbard says they’re usually doing a big push for sign-ups this time of year. However, right now there’s only one week left that isn’t sold out.

“It’s exciting to really have students back with us this summer and that parents and students are excited to get back out there. It’s just great because we do hands-on learning. So, come to our center! Do these experiments! Be with other like-minded students who are excited about STEM too,” Hibbard said.

Hibbard says there are about 10 openings left during the second week of August for middle school students.

For anyone who missed out or lives too far away from Bangor, the Challenger Learning Center still has virtual options, too.

Visit their website, astronaut.org, to learn more.

