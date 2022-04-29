Advertisement

Bangor nonprofit looking for artists for 2022 mural project

Wheatpaste murals are a unique way for artists to paint murals on the sides of buildings and businesses without leaving a permanent mark.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor non profit is looking for artists to help bring murals to the downtown area.

Launchpad is now accepting artist submissions for the 2022 Downtown Bangor Wheatpaste Mural Project.

Wheatpaste is a unique way for artists to paint murals on the sides of buildings and businesses without leaving a permanent mark.

It’s a flour based paste that acts as a buffer between the buildings and the murals.

Joshua Gass says a project like this can have a lot of impact on the town.

”I think for a city like Bangor that is still going through a bit of a rebirth it’s a great way to create vibrancy and can really brighten up a space. Art can really change the look and perception of a space so it’s really important for the perception of downtown as a welcome and friendly environment,” Gass said.

Once the murals are up, a map will be published so folks can find all the spots around town.

They will be taking artist submissions until May 27th.

For more information you can visit wearelaunchpad.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police

Latest News

Legislature approves relief for small businesses facing high electricity costs
Electricity cost relief coming for Maine’s small businesses
Surprise gathering at Momo’s Cheesecake in Ellsworth.
Surprise gathering at Momo’s Cheesecake
Downtown Bangor
Survey reveals Mainers’ attitudes about living and working in the state
Maine Grains CEO keynote speaker for UK Grain Lab Conference