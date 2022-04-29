Bangor nonprofit looking for artists for 2022 mural project

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor non profit is looking for artists to help bring murals to the downtown area.

Launchpad is now accepting artist submissions for the 2022 Downtown Bangor Wheatpaste Mural Project.

Wheatpaste is a unique way for artists to paint murals on the sides of buildings and businesses without leaving a permanent mark.

It’s a flour based paste that acts as a buffer between the buildings and the murals.

Joshua Gass says a project like this can have a lot of impact on the town.

”I think for a city like Bangor that is still going through a bit of a rebirth it’s a great way to create vibrancy and can really brighten up a space. Art can really change the look and perception of a space so it’s really important for the perception of downtown as a welcome and friendly environment,” Gass said.

Once the murals are up, a map will be published so folks can find all the spots around town.

They will be taking artist submissions until May 27th.

For more information you can visit wearelaunchpad.org.

