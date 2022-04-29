Bangor celebrates Arbor Day by planting a tree

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday was a day to take action to help ensure the planet has a healthy tomorrow.

It’s National Arbor Day.

As is tradition, the city of Bangor marked the occasion by planting a tree downtown.

This is the 17th year Bangor has done this.

Efforts that have earned them the designation as a “Tree City, USA.”

”Trees are a great way to beautify the city, help prevent climate change, treat storm water runoff, make our cities cooler, more comfortable,” explained Greg Edwards, City of Bangor Tree Board. “To reduce noise pollution, they do everything. They are a silver bullet to so many problems. So, it’s really important that we give them the care that they need.”

“The city of Bangor really wants to maintain that rural feel, despite the fact that we’re very much a big city,” said Public Works Director Aaron Huotari. “The third largest city in the state. But, trees help us maintain that feel of holiness and especially people that have moved in from, you know, outlying areas in the country. It still feels like home.”

This is the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.

It was first observed in Nebraska in April of 1872.

On that day one million trees were planted across the state.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.