Woman in serious condition after shooting in Lewiston, police say

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A woman is in serious condition after a shooting in Lewiston early Thursday morning.

Authorities were called to an address on Arch Avenue around 1:23 a.m.

When officials arrived, they found the 24-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Officials have not released her identity but say she remains in the hospital.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is working with the Lewiston Police Department on an investigation into the shooting.

