Police: Customer arrested after stabbing Jimmy John’s employee over sandwich order

Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly...
Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a stabbing that occurred earlier this week at a local fast-food restaurant.

The High Point Police Department said officers were called to a Jimmy John’s location on Main Street Monday night with reports of an employee who was stabbed.

Police said customer Demetris Holeman, 45, came to the store to complain about her order that evening. She then threw several items at an employee and stabbed her with an edged weapon.

According to police, workers told them that Holeman was known to staff and had previously been refused service.

Authorities said the 16-year-old female employee was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.

High Point police said Holeman was later arrested at her home and is facing charges that include assault with a deadly weapon and injury to real property for the damages to the store.

