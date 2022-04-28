Man killed in head-on crash in North Berwick

NORTH BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A New Hampshire man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in North Berwick.

Police say it appears Christopher Sousa, 39, of Somersworth crossed into oncoming traffic along Route 9 near the town line with Wells at about 4:35 p.m. and hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on.

Sousa died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle, James Hasty, of Berwick, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

Emergency responders had to cut at least one person from the wreckage.

Police were still investigating the crash Thursday morning.

