Man killed in head-on crash in North Berwick
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
NORTH BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A New Hampshire man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in North Berwick.
Police say it appears Christopher Sousa, 39, of Somersworth crossed into oncoming traffic along Route 9 near the town line with Wells at about 4:35 p.m. and hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on.
Sousa died at the scene.
Police said the driver of the other vehicle, James Hasty, of Berwick, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.
Emergency responders had to cut at least one person from the wreckage.
Police were still investigating the crash Thursday morning.
