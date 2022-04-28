Maine’s Teacher of the Year honored at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Maine’s Teacher of the Year and 49 other state winners had what is sure to be considered an “excused absence” Wednesday, taking a “field trip” to the White House.

Kelsey Stoyanova teaches eighth grade language arts at Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden.

She was named Maine’s Teacher of the Year in October.

The event featured remarks from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who was previously a classroom teacher and educator herself.

Stoyanova says she focuses on empowering her students.

“The number one thing I try to teach my students is that they have a voice, and they have a voice right now. They don’t have to wait until they’re adults to make their ideas and their ambitions known, they need to act right now, and as Teacher of the Year, that’s what I’m doing, as well as using my voice.

By maintaining the relationships with our students, we’re able to accomplish anything,” said Kelsey Stoyanova, Maine Teacher of the Year.

Stoyanova and the other winners were also invited to the Smithsonian earlier this week.

