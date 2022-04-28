Advertisement

Maine’s Teacher of the Year honored at White House

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Maine’s Teacher of the Year and 49 other state winners had what is sure to be considered an “excused absence” Wednesday, taking a “field trip” to the White House.

Kelsey Stoyanova teaches eighth grade language arts at Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden.

She was named Maine’s Teacher of the Year in October.

The event featured remarks from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who was previously a classroom teacher and educator herself.

Stoyanova says she focuses on empowering her students.

“The number one thing I try to teach my students is that they have a voice, and they have a voice right now. They don’t have to wait until they’re adults to make their ideas and their ambitions known, they need to act right now, and as Teacher of the Year, that’s what I’m doing, as well as using my voice.

By maintaining the relationships with our students, we’re able to accomplish anything,” said Kelsey Stoyanova, Maine Teacher of the Year.

Stoyanova and the other winners were also invited to the Smithsonian earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police
Terri Moulton
Guilford woman accused of embezzling more than $900,000

Latest News

Maine man sentenced to 70 years for multiple counts of child pornography
Ice went out on Moosehead Lake Thursday, April 29.
Ice-out called on Moosehead Lake
Country star Luke Combs returning to Bangor for two shows
Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door.
Anah Shrine Circus returns to Bangor CIC
The event recognized local businesses and community leaders.
Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce rocks red carpet at awards ceremony