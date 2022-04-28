Greely High School ranked No. 1 in Maine for third-straight year

CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - For the third year in a row, Greely High School has been named the top high school in Maine, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The rankings look at overall student success, including college preparedness, graduation rate and proficiency in key academic areas.

“I do see this award as one that is really for all of our grades and all our teachers and students all the way through, and our families who are supporting all of this. There certainly is a collective effort in order to get to this place,” said Jeff Baker, Superintendent of MSAD 51.

The school earned high marks for its graduation rate, reading and mathematics programs and overall college preparedness.

