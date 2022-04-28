Electricity cost relief coming for Maine’s small businesses

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has signed legislation that will provide relief for small businesses with high energy burdens.

This comes as the standard rate for Maine electricity customers rose sharply due to the increasing price of natural gas.

The bill from Senate President Troy Jackson establishes a tiered credit up to $3,000 for eligible small businesses and organizations.

To qualify, the businesses must be “medium-general service” customers that have seen significant increases in their electric bills.

The Office of the Senate President says more details on distribution will follow in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.