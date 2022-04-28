Cold & Breezy With Snow Showers Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to slide slightly farther east. This continues to spin in clouds along with scattered rain & snow showers across parts of northern & eastern Maine. Breezy northwest winds will continue to gust up to 30 mph at times overnight. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s and with the wind, conditions will feel like teens & 20s. As the night progresses, any rain shower activity will change over to light snow. Precipitation chances will be widely scattered with a lot of spots remaining dry.

The low will continue to spin just to our east on Friday. This will continue to wrap in clouds along with scattered snow showers during the morning and will eventually change to rain & snow showers during the afternoon. These showers will eventually become far and few between as conditions will continue to dry up overnight. Some far western locations could even see some areas of sunshine on Friday. Highs will be slightly warmer, mostly in the 40s, but winds will continue to gust out of the northwest up to 40 mph. This will keep wind chill values mostly in the 20s & 30s.

Additional snowfall totals will remain light. Areas from Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln north towards Greenville & Millinocket will see a slushy coating to upward of 1″. Locations north of Greenville & Millinocket should expect around 1-3″ with the greatest snowfall totals expected to be in the higher elevations.

Additional snowfall forecast. (WABI)

The low will still have an influence on parts of the region for the first half of the weekend. The low will move just far enough east on Saturday that cloud cover will continue to spin into the region. An isolated shower or two will not be out of the question, but overall drier conditions are expected. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. There will still be a slight northwest wind that will gust up to 25 mph at times. The low should finally clear far enough east on Sunday that areas of sunshine will return. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and some low 60s.

Warmer conditions are expected to start next week, highs should be mostly in the 50s & low 60s. By Tuesday, a cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers. A better chance of rain will arrive by Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves through.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Scattered snow showers possible over northern & eastern locations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. NW wind gusting up to 30 mph will make temperatures FEEL like they are in the teen s& 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Breezy northwest wind with gusts near 40 mph. Wind chill values in the 20s & 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s & low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the 50s & low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

