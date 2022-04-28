Rain & Snow Showers Continue This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure spinning over the Bay of Fundy will continue to bring cloudy, breezy and chilly conditions this afternoon along with some areas of rain and snow. Precipitation will be more scattered/showery in nature this afternoon and concentrated over the eastern parts of the state with lesser chances across the rest of the state Light, slushy accumulations of snow will be possible across northern areas especially in the higher elevations. Temperatures this afternoon will only reach the mid-30s to near 40° north and 40s elsewhere. The northwest wind will remain gusty with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible which will make it feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s at times throughout the day. Skies will remain cloudy tonight and we’ll see some areas of light snow and snow showers during the overnight especially over northern and eastern parts of the state. Light additional snow accumulations will be possible across northern areas. Overnight lows will be in the 30s but like it’s in the 20s due to the gusty northwest wind. The northwest will remain gusty tonight with gusts to 30 MPH possible. By late tonight/early Friday morning, total snowfall accumulations will range from a slushy coating to 1″ around Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln, 1″-3″ further north around Greenville and over to Millinocket and Houlton then 3″-6″ expected for areas further north and west. Highest snowfall totals will be in the higher elevations.

Low pressure will remain spinning to our east on Friday. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep us under cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered snow showers during the morning then scattered rain and snow showers during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool Friday with highs mainly in the 40s. The northwest wind will remain gusty again Friday with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible which will make it feel much cooler at times. The low will move further east on Saturday allowing for a drier day. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out but overall it looks to be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Saturday will be a bit better with temperatures reaching the mid-40s to low 50s. Sunday looks much better as high pressure builds in. Look for some sunshine to return on Sunday with highs back into the 50s to near 60°.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Scattered snow/rain showers north and scattered rain showers elsewhere. Best chance will be for areas north and east of Bangor. Highs between 37°-49°, warmest south and west of Bangor. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s at times.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Periods of light snow and snow showers especially north and east of Bangor. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Wind chills will be in the 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers possible during the morning then scattered rain and snow showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Monday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

