Rain Likely This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to move through the Gulf of Maine this afternoon. After a bit of a lull in the wet weather for some spots, expect rain to spread west to east across the state by mid-afternoon through the evening hours. The combination of clouds and rain will keep temperatures on the cool side with highs only reaching the mid-40s to low 50s this afternoon. As this low slides to our east, it will draw colder air southward into the region later this evening and through the night tonight. As the colder air arrives, rain will mix with, then change to, snow from north to south across the state as the night progresses. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the low to mid-30s. High pressure approaching from the west will cause the pressure gradient to tighten over the area tonight, resulting in a gusty northwest wind for the overnight hours. The northwest wind could gust to around 30 MPH at times, giving us the added wind chill and making for a cold night tonight. Snowfall accumulations of a slushy coating to an inch or two will be possible by daybreak mainly north and west of Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft.

The area of low pressure will remain spinning just to our east, over the Bay of Fundy, on Thursday. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep precipitation going during the day Thursday. With the colder air being drawn into the region, the temperatures will be cold enough for periods of rain and snow throughout the day. Additional light snow accumulations will be possible across northern areas Thursday and Thursday night especially in the higher elevations. Temperatures on Thursday will be chilly especially with the wind factored in. Highs will top off in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. With low pressure to our east and high pressure approaching from the west, the pressure gradient will remain tight over the area Thursday giving us a gusty northwest wind that could gust to 30 MPH at times. This will give us an added wind chill Thursday making it feel more like it’s in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. Precipitation will lighten up and become more scattered Thursday night into Friday as the system starts to slowly move away from the region. By later Thursday night, total snowfall accumulations will range from a slushy coating to 1″ around Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln, 1″-3″ further north around Greenville and over to Millinocket and Houlton then 3″-6″ expected for areas further north and west. Highest snowfall totals will be in the higher elevations.

Heavy Slushy snow accumulations expected over northern locations specifically in the higher elevations. The higher the elevation, the higher the snowfall totals. Some of the Valleys may only see flakes mixing in with rain. (WABI)

Low pressure will remain spinning to our east on Friday. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep us under cloudy skies and the chance for some snow showers during the morning then scattered rain and snow showers during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool Friday with highs mainly in the 40s. The low will move further east on Saturday allowing for a drier day. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out but overall it looks drier with mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Saturday will be a bit better with temperatures reaching the mid-40s to low 50s. Sunday looks much better as high pressure builds in. Look for sunshine to return on Sunday with highs back into the 50s to near 60°.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely north and west of Bangor early this afternoon then spreading east through Bangor and Downeast locales mid-afternoon through the evening hours. Highs between 45°-52°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Rain changing to snow/mix from north to south. Lows between 31°-37°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Thursday: Periods of rain and snow likely. Breezy and colder with highs between 36°-46°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Wind chills will feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s throughout the day.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Morning snow showers possible then rain and snow showers possible during the afternoon. Highs mainly in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

