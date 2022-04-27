Tribal sovereignty effort faltering, for now, in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Native American leaders in Maine aren’t giving up on sovereignty but appear to be resigned that sweeping change is unlikely this year.

Five tribal leaders responded to sovereignty efforts in the Maine Legislature by acknowledging there are not enough votes to override a threatened veto.

But they said they plan to continue to press for full sovereignty.

The tribes are treated differently than 570 other federally recognized tribes across the country under the Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Act of 1980. That agreement treats reservations like municipalities subject to state law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.