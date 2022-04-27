Sherman animal shelter’s monthly mailer spreads joy, raises funds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An under construction animal shelter in Northern Maine could use some help getting up and running.

In exchange, they’ll send you a monthly care package filled with joy.

Officials with Waiting Whiskers Animal Shelter in Sherman are in the process of renovating a house they recently bought.

It will serve as a no-kill shelter where, like the name says, they’ll take in anything with whiskers.

They rely on fundraisers and donations to make it all happen.

Recently, knowing that kids love getting things in the mail, and stickers, Sheldon’s Sticker Club was born.

For $5 a month, you get a letter from this rescued pup and some stickers to boot.

“Spread kindness and spread a little bit of cheer, so like in one of the letters, Sheldon met a cat, which a cat isn’t necessarily like him. That is, this is the sticker of the cat. The cats aren’t necessarily like him, but that’s okay because once you get to know them and give them a chance, they could be friends even though they had differences,” said Veronica Elwell, Waiting Whiskers Animal Shelter.

“Makes amazing gifts. We have people sign up at Christmas time for their grandkids, their nieces, their nephews, all that sort of thing, and we also have a teacher program. So, if there are teachers who are looking to get this into their classroom, message us, you don’t have to spend $5 per kid. We talk to them they get, you know, one letter, and and we make it work with them and make it affordable,” said Krystal Cameron, Waiting Whiskers Animal Shelter.

They could use some help over the summer getting the facility open.

The goal is to open at the start of next year.

To learn more about helping or to sign up for the sticker club, you can find Waiting Whiskers on Facebook.

