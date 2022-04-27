Advertisement

Sherman animal shelter’s monthly mailer spreads joy, raises funds

No kill shelter under renovations with goal of opening January 2023.
No kill shelter under renovations with goal of opening January 2023.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An under construction animal shelter in Northern Maine could use some help getting up and running.

In exchange, they’ll send you a monthly care package filled with joy.

Officials with Waiting Whiskers Animal Shelter in Sherman are in the process of renovating a house they recently bought.

It will serve as a no-kill shelter where, like the name says, they’ll take in anything with whiskers.

They rely on fundraisers and donations to make it all happen.

Recently, knowing that kids love getting things in the mail, and stickers, Sheldon’s Sticker Club was born.

For $5 a month, you get a letter from this rescued pup and some stickers to boot.

“Spread kindness and spread a little bit of cheer, so like in one of the letters, Sheldon met a cat, which a cat isn’t necessarily like him. That is, this is the sticker of the cat. The cats aren’t necessarily like him, but that’s okay because once you get to know them and give them a chance, they could be friends even though they had differences,” said Veronica Elwell, Waiting Whiskers Animal Shelter.

“Makes amazing gifts. We have people sign up at Christmas time for their grandkids, their nieces, their nephews, all that sort of thing, and we also have a teacher program. So, if there are teachers who are looking to get this into their classroom, message us, you don’t have to spend $5 per kid. We talk to them they get, you know, one letter, and and we make it work with them and make it affordable,” said Krystal Cameron, Waiting Whiskers Animal Shelter.

They could use some help over the summer getting the facility open.

The goal is to open at the start of next year.

To learn more about helping or to sign up for the sticker club, you can find Waiting Whiskers on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn

Latest News

Challenger Learning Center in Bangor
Homeschool Mars Mission blasting off in Bangor Friday
The fair featured school officials from more than 20 communities, mostly in central and eastern...
UMaine College of Education and Human Development hosts Education Career Fair following a two-year absence
Maeve Breeden is not one to draw attention to herself. In fact, she's not much of a talker...
11-year-old history buff new Ellsworth Historical Society board member
Snow Showers Overnight
Gov. Mills tests positive for COVID-19