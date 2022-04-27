Rain Changing To Snow Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low that has been sitting in the Gulf of Maine has now moved over Nova Scotia and that is where it will sit and spin through Friday. Rain showers continue from the Foothills towards the coast with locations in the Mountains dealing with snow. Northwest winds continue to draw in colder air across the region. As the colder air gets pulled in, rain will mix with snow and then change over to all snow from north to south overnight. Lows are expected to range from the upper 20s over far northern Maine to the mid 30s closer to the coast. Winds will increase this evening out of the northwest with gusts that will reach up to 30 mph at times. The added breeze with the cold will result in wind chill values tonight that will be in the teens & 20s.

Precipitation will continue to wrap around the low on Thursday. During the morning, scattered snow showers will be possible for much of the region including the Greater Bangor area and Downeast. Little if any accumulations are expected. Intermittent rain & snow showers will continue during the day on Thursday especially over parts of northern & eastern Maine, some western locations will trend drier, but will keep plenty of cloud cover. The best chance of snow on Thursday will be over northern areas, especially in the higher elevations. Winds on Thursday will still be out of the northwest gusting up to 30-40 mph. This combined with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s will result in wind chill values in the 20s & 30s.

The low will continue to spin in rain/snow showers over parts of northern & eastern Maine Thursday night into Friday. By Friday, the precipitation chances will become more isolated with many locations trending drier. Highs will be mostly in the 40s, but with northwest winds continuing to gust up to 40 mph, this will once again make conditions FEEL like they are in the 20s & 30s.

When all said and done, snowfall totals will be greatest across the higher elevations of northern Maine. Some mountain tops could see anywhere from 6-12″ of wet slushy snow. A slushy coating to upwards of 1″ of snow will be possible around Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln, further north near Greenville, Millinocket & Houlton, totals will be closer to 1-3″, north of there, on average 3-6″ will be likely.

Wet slushy snow accumulations will be possible in the higher elevations north of Dover-Foxcroft & Lincoln. Some mountain tops could see 6-12" with lower amounts in the valleys. (WABI)

The low will still have an influence on parts of the region for the first half of the weekend. The low will move just far enough east on Saturday that cloud cover will continue to spin into the region. An isolated shower or two will not be out of the question, but overall drier conditions are expected. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. The low should finally clear far enough east on Sunday that areas of sunshine will return. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s.

Warmer conditions are expected to start next week, highs should be mostly in the 50s & low 60s. By Tuesday, watching an area of low pressure that could bring showers back to the forecast by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Rain changing to snow from north to south. Lows in the 20s and 30s with a NW wind gusting to 30 mph. This will make for wind chill values in the teens & 20s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with periods of rain & snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy northwest wind with gusts near 40 mph. Wind chill values in the 20s & 30s

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with isolated rain/snow showers over the north. Highs in the 40s. Breezy northwest wind with gusts near 40 mph. Wind chill values in the 20s & 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s & low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the 50s & low 60s.

