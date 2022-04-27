Advertisement

PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby chimp on Earth Day

On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.(Zoo Knoxville via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - Zoo Knoxville is welcoming a baby chimpanzee.

On Friday, which happened to be Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The zoo says Binti had an undisclosed complication, but her caretakers and veterinary team stepped in and she’s now recovering well.

Caption

While Binti gets her strength back, the Great Apes team is caring for the baby around the clock.

A name hasn’t been announced yet.

The zoo said it’s working with 32 other zoos to ensure there is a healthy population of chimpanzees, which are an endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn

Latest News

Snow Showers Overnight
Gov. Mills tests positive for COVID-19
An Amber Alert was issued in Georgia for Valery Molina, a 4-year-old Hispanic female 3 feet...
Amber Alert: 4-year-old abducted in Georgia
Nevada Democrats want solid plan after Title 42
Nevada Democrats want solid plan after Title 42
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine