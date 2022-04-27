Advertisement

Orland Fire Department seeking new firehouse

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - The town of Orland is progressing in its plans for a new fire station.

Fire Chief Bob Conary says the existing fire department is almost 50 years old, too small and has flooding issues.

The town Fire Station Committee reviewed several options, including upgrading the existing facility or merging with a nearby department, but is recommending an entirely new station be built.

Early cost estimates are up to $3.5 million, but the town is reviewing local and federal grant options to lower the cost for taxpayers.

Chief Conary tells us the new facility will include a decontamination zone, a recent area of focus that will keep firefighters safe.

“There’s a lot of firefighter cancers, popping up everywhere, and we’re trying to prevent that. We don’t want our folks getting sick.”

He says the public is mostly on board with the plans for a new station.

“There seems to be some strong support for it, and I think people understand the need. Not everybody comes to the current fire station so just driving by it may not look as deteriorated as it is. But, there’s a lot of concerns.”

The town is hoping to vote on the proposal by the end of the year and begin construction next spring.

Officials say the new facility is expected to last another 50 years.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
464 new COVID cases, no additional deaths
The school earned high marks for its graduation rate, reading and mathematics programs and...
Greely High School ranked No. 1 in Maine for third-straight year
Kelsey Stoyanova honored at White House
Maine’s Teacher of the Year honored at White House
Legislature approves relief for small businesses facing high electricity costs
Electricity cost relief coming for Maine’s small businesses
Waterville residential building damaged in fire