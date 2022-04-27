Orland Fire Department seeking new firehouse

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - The town of Orland is progressing in its plans for a new fire station.

Fire Chief Bob Conary says the existing fire department is almost 50 years old, too small and has flooding issues.

The town Fire Station Committee reviewed several options, including upgrading the existing facility or merging with a nearby department, but is recommending an entirely new station be built.

Early cost estimates are up to $3.5 million, but the town is reviewing local and federal grant options to lower the cost for taxpayers.

Chief Conary tells us the new facility will include a decontamination zone, a recent area of focus that will keep firefighters safe.

“There’s a lot of firefighter cancers, popping up everywhere, and we’re trying to prevent that. We don’t want our folks getting sick.”

He says the public is mostly on board with the plans for a new station.

“There seems to be some strong support for it, and I think people understand the need. Not everybody comes to the current fire station so just driving by it may not look as deteriorated as it is. But, there’s a lot of concerns.”

The town is hoping to vote on the proposal by the end of the year and begin construction next spring.

Officials say the new facility is expected to last another 50 years.

