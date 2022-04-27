Advertisement

Officials investigating bear poaching in LaGrange

(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT
LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is investigating the poaching and dumping of a black bear in LaGrange.

Officials received the complaint Tuesday.

They say the bear had been shot, dumped off the bridge, and left in Dead River.

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and or conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Operation Game Thief tip line at 1-800-ALERT-US.

