Northern Light Acadia Hospital breaks ground on new pediatric inpatient wing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor broke ground Wednesday on a new pediatric inpatient wing.

The hospital says one in four Mainers is affected by behavioral health issues.

President Scott Oxley says the new wing will add 50 private rooms for patients so they can expand their care to meet the growing demand.

Acadia Hospital is licensed for 100 beds but currently, full capacity means patients have to share rooms.

Oxley says the standard of care has shifted to one bed per room in order to give people the compassion and care they deserve.

”Really, the message is consistent in that it’s okay to have a mental illness. It’s okay to acknowledge that. And really, our hope is through more awareness, through the reduction in stigma that more people find the courage and the confidence to step forward. And, that’s really our primary effort here at Acadia is to give folks the confidence to manage their illness every single day,” said Oxley.

Oxley says the pandemic has shined a light on the need to have more access to mental health services for the entire state.

The new space is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

