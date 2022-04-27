Maine to update reimbursement rates to aid health centers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine might update its reimbursement rates for health care centers that serve rural and low-income residents.

Maine is home to dozens of Federally Qualified Health Centers that serve more than 200,000 residents.

The centers rely on reimbursement from MaineCare to provide service.

Democratic Sen. Ned Claxton of Auburn says MaineCare’s reimbursement rates were set almost 20 years ago, and that has caused many of the centers to struggle financially in the state.

The Maine Senate enacted a bill on Monday that would update that standard to provide more accurate reimbursement rates.

