Maine might switch to semi-open primary election system

Voting
Voting(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine might move to a more open style of primary elections.

The Maine Legislature has voted in favor of semi-open primaries, which supporters said would allow unaffiliated voters more voice in elections.

About a third of Maine registered voters are unenrolled in any party.

The bill approved by the Legislature would allow unenrolled voters to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primary each election cycle without changing their party affiliation.

The Maine Senate voted to enact the bill on Monday.

It will now go to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for potential signature.

