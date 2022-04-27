Advertisement

Maine governor signs bills meant to boost affordable housing

By WMTW
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday signed a pair of bipartisan bills recently passed by the state legislature intended to boost the state’s stock of affordable housing amid a pandemic-driven surge in migration to Maine and home prices.

The first bill, sponsored by Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, amends zoning regulations to require all municipalities to allow two housing units, such as a duplex or accessory dwelling unit, on any lot previously zoned for a single-family home.

“The bottom line is we just do not have enough housing to keep up with the ever-growing demand in our communities. Mainers are facing rising rental costs, and home prices are climbing. One in every four Mainers are spending more than half of their income to pay for housing,” Fecteau said at the signing ceremony. “It’s simply unsustainable for working families.”

In more populous towns and cities, the law allows up to four units to be built in place in “designated growth areas.”

Developers could also receive a “density bonus” for new properties kept affordable for 30 years.

“Our supply of housing has simply not kept up with demand,” Fecteau said, noting 16,300 people moved from other states to Maine in 2021, elevating Maine to 14th fastest in population growth. “We don’t have enough homes, we don’t have enough apartments to accommodate everyone who wants to call Maine ‘home.’ When supply doesn’t meet demand, prices rise, and we are seeing that in full force right now.”

Mills, a Democrat, said while the state’s housing shortage is not new, the median home price has risen 50% in the past two years.

Mills said of the Fecteau bill: “This proposes a really good balance between private property rights, the rights of local control, reasonable regulation, and the need to control sprawl and provide affordable housing first and foremost.”

The second bill signed by the governor extends from 2025 until 2030 a historical preservation tax credit for developers who convert existing buildings into affordable housing units.

The tax credit helped develop the Hodgkins School Apartments, where the bill signings occurred, affordable apartments for seniors that used to be an Augusta middle school.

Republican Sen. Matt Pouliot, the assistant minority leader, said the tax credit supports “sustainable reuse of properties and brings them up to modern standards for the creation of new housing or work environments for people across Maine.”

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police
Terri Moulton
Guilford woman accused of embezzling more than $900,000

Latest News

Maine man sentenced to 70 years for multiple counts of child pornography
Ice went out on Moosehead Lake Thursday, April 29.
Ice-out called on Moosehead Lake
Country star Luke Combs returning to Bangor for two shows
Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door.
Anah Shrine Circus returns to Bangor CIC
The event recognized local businesses and community leaders.
Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce rocks red carpet at awards ceremony