Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine are once again on the rise.

The Maine CDC reports 136 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up four from Tuesday.

Total hospitalizations have jumped up 32 since Saturday.

Twenty-nine people are in critical care, that’s up two.

Eleven people remain on ventilators. That’s up six from Tuesday.

The Maine CDC is reporting 526 news COVID cases Wednesday.

