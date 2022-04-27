Maine adds new resources to prevent child abuse and neglect

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services is launching new resources to help protect children and families.

“There is no higher priority for the Department and for the people of Maine than keeping children safe,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS) Director Todd Landry. “Together, we can work towards preventing child abuse by strengthening programs and resources that support healthy and thriving families.”

The state has now launched Access Maine, an online guide of programs and resources tailored for families to connect them to services and resources. The website includes information about meeting basic needs, such as nutrition and child care, as well as domestic violence support, mental health and substance use resources, and other programs, complementing Maine’s 211 directory.

The Office of Child and Family Services is also piloting a new online portal for certain mandated reporters to submit reports of suspected child abuse and neglect. The portal is available only to those categories of mandated reporters who are permitted under statute to make non-emergency reports electronically: medical professionals, hospitals and hospital staff, school personnel, and law enforcement personnel. The plan is to expand the tool to all mandated reporters in the future.

Anyone in Maine, including mandated reporters, can always call the 24-hour Child Protective Hotline at 1-800-452-1999 to report suspected abuse or neglect.

