The Grand Theater in Ellsworth considering bringing back popular program

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand Theater in Ellsworth is considering bringing back its “Broadway or Bused” program for the 2022-23 season.

The Grand has a survey on its Facebook page to gauge interest from the community including what shows people would like to see.

Before the pandemic, the program would bus fans to Boston for a Broadway show and dinner.

With Traveling Broadway returning to Boston this year, The Grand wants to know if the once popular “Broadway or Bused” program is something they should bring back.

”People have been asking us. People have been asking the employees here. People have reached out on Facebook, so there’s interest. We just don’t know how much interest there is, so we’re trying to see, because we’d love to bring it back. It’s really fun. It’s very exciting to be able to see a Broadway show coming form Maine, going down there,” said Ashley Terwilliger, The Grand community relations manager.

To take the survey, check out The Grand on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.