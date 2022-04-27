Advertisement

Fans excited to see Aerosmith in Bangor this summer

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Boys of Boston are headed north!

News that Aerosmith will be returning to Bangor later this year spread like wildfire.

I guess you could say fans...don’t want to close their eyes...don’t want to miss a thing....

”In 2010, the concept was that we were going to get them off the runway show with J Geils,” said Alex Gray

Now, 12 years later Aerosmith is booked back in Bangor for this September.

“Very excited about the announcement,” said Gray.

While the band has returned to Maine many times - this will be their first time playing the Queen City since the Bangor Auditorium in 1984.

TV5 Engineer Herb Ayer was there.

“I remember it was my first concert, must have been 14-15 and Joe Perry just got back with them because he had done ‘The Joe Perry Project’ and didn’t really go anywhere. So, he got back with the band and it was their ‘Back in the Saddle’ tour, because they had just gotten back together. And, it was a pretty rough show because they were still pretty heavy into the drugs and it was shortly before they went into rehab. So, it was it was interesting to say the least,” said Ayer.

We asked how much he paid for the ticket.

“$11.50. Remember Joe Perry’s standing on the front of the stage leaning down to the audience with his microphone and he had a like, I think he had a spandex suit on, like a red and black spandex suit,” said Ayer. “I was up in the front up in the crowd. I was like three or four rows from the stage. It was calm in comparison to nowadays because they didn’t have mosh pits then, but it was still it was one of those, you’re in the crowd.”

Some of the fans we asked are very excited to attend the concert later this year.

