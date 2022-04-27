Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - An attempted routine traffic stop in Holden took a sharp turn into a high speed chase spanning 26 miles and two counties, ending in a pair of arrests.

Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37, both of Bucksport, were arrested after authorities say they sped away from a Holden Police officer just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The pursuit continued through Ellsworth, Trenton, Bar Harbor, and finally came to stop in Southwest Harbor.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway after a spike strip was used, blowing out its tires.

“What made it particularly interesting, I think, are two things. Number one, it didn’t stop until Mount Desert Island, and secondly, the driver and/or door passenger in the car, decided to throw things out the window at the police car while they were both in transit, like one piece of wood, a baseball bat, a metal box with stuff in it, bottles, cans, that sort of stuff,” said Chris Greeley, Holden Police Chief.

Both Veysey and Mylen were safely taken into custody and transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Greeley says both had warrants for their arrest which likely led to their decision to flee.

Charges for both will be determined after consultation with prosecutors for Penobscot and Hancock Counties since the alleged crimes occurred in both places.

