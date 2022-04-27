Advertisement

3-year-old girl shot, killed inside home in New Orleans’ French Quarter; 2 brothers detained

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter on Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Details are limited, but police say the toddler was found suffering from a gunshot to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, officials say.

In a news conference shortly after the shooting, a police captain said the young girl was inside of a residence when she was shot.

Two teen brothers were detained, approximately ages 18 and 19, the NOPD says.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn

Latest News

Chipotle wants to give 2,000 healthcare heroes a year's worth of free food.
Chipotle wants to thank healthcare heroes with a year of free food
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
In a 6-3 ruling with conservatives in the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that...
Supreme Court limits discrimination claims for emotional distress
President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student loan debt. (CNN, POOL)
Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness
Purchases of fossil fuel-powered delivery vehicles will cause environmental harm for decades to...
16 states that want to electrify USPS fleet file lawsuits