Unemployment benefits to be returned to Maine prisoners

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is returning unemployment benefits to about 50 state prisoners who lost their work-release jobs at the start of the pandemic.

The Maine Department of Labor initially granted unemployment benefits before Democratic Gov. Janet Mills stepped in, saying it was “poor public policy” and ordering the money to be held in a trust.

The agreement calls for the money, totaling $163,228, to be returned.

Under the settlement, none of the parties admitted wrongdoing.

State officials had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.