Survey reveals Mainers’ attitudes about living and working in the state

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine marketing firm Sutherland Weston teamed up with a research firm to better understand Maine residents’ attitudes about living and working in the state.

Audience Audit surveyed nearly 500 people across the state who live in Maine 90% of the year.

The findings are called the “Mindsets of Maine.”

After getting the results, they segmented the audiences in to three groups: proud Mainers, disparagers, and change seekers.

The survey highlighted how across the board, people find it important to support Maine businesses, but there is work to be done to get people to recommend Maine as a place to grow or start a business.

The folks at Sutherland Weston say changing that starts with transparency and authenticity.

”Things that frustrate you and the things that you do to engage in the buying process is exactly the same as the people that are shopping and looking for the products and services that you offer. So, we need to stop creating that disconnect between what I do and what our customers do,” said Cary Weston, Sutherland Weston president and CMO.

The survey results suggest that businesses can rely heavily on a strong online presence as well as word of mouth marketing to attract customers.

The full presentation with findings can be found here.

