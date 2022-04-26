Advertisement

Surprise gathering at Momo’s Cheesecake

By Angela Luna
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Momo’s Cheesecake in Ellsworth got quite the surprise this weekend.

It gets quiet after 10 p.m. on a Saturday in Ellsworth, but not for Momo’s Cheesecakes.

“While I was laying the bed and we heard our doors open and all I was thinking was, ’Oh, there’s been an accident,” said Momo Ledezma, owner.

Nope, not an accident, instead it was 20 members of the Brewer Pentecostal Church singing songs and enjoying some cheesecake.

“It was magical. You know, it’s really nice because we’re strong believers in God and we know that on the day we met, that was one of the blessings that we had. And, to see a church in here and everything that’s happened here, it’s just been a blessing,” said Momo.

After sharing their night on Facebook, the community was also touched by the church’s warm gesture.

“People were like so happy that like we really needed this. You know, this encouraging thing. It was so wonderful,” said Nadine Barnes, social media and sister.

A community that cares, a motto that unities the church and community together, with just a slice of cheesecake.

“So, we’ve added that to our church to say, this is a church that cares for a community that cares. And, we just love to see people love each other, be there for each other. And, I think Momo’s was an extension of what we already believed in,” said Sharon Townley, Brewer Pentecostal Church.

“They came back the following night with 50 of them. And we stayed with them until what, 12:30 in the morning?” said Momo.

“With a place like this is, this is how humanity is supposed to be with each other. Cherish each other, not fight each other. Just come in and enjoy,” said Andres Ledezma, owner.

