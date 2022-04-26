Rain Chances Increase Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Intermittent showers will continue through the first half of the evening. A better chance of rain will arrive after midnight. This will be associated with a strengthening low pressure system that will be moving out of the Mid-Atlantic along with an upper level low moving out of the Great Lakes. The surface low will move from the Mid-Atlantic into the Gulf of Maine by Wednesday and will bring steady rain across much of the region spreading from south to north. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to middle 40s. Areas of patchy fog are expected to develop especially along the coast and as far inland as the Bangor region.

The low will slowly move to our east and will eventually stall out over Nova Scotia late Wednesday afternoon/evening. This low will make Wednesday the wettest day of the extended forecast as periods of rain will be possible throughout the day. Some locations could easily see anywhere from 0.50″ to up to 1″ of rain. Highs on Wednesday will be cooler with most locations reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

The low will move to our east and will park itself over Nova Scotia. This will turn our winds out of the Northwest and will begin drawing in colder air. As this occurs, precipitation will continue to wrap around the low Wednesday night & into Thursday. This will cause conditions to be cold enough to support a mix of rain/snow across the northern half of the state. Mostly rain with maybe a few flakes mixing in closer to the coast. Wet slushy snow accumulations are expected across the north, especially in the higher elevations. Totals will be elevation dependent, the higher the elevation, the higher the snowfall totals. Locations from Millinocket to Greenville over towards Rangeley can expect about 1-3″. Areas north of that line, especially in the Mountains, can expect some totals that could reach 6″. Some mountain tops could see even higher totals. Thursday will be the coldest day of the extended forecast with highs in the 30s to mid 40s. Breezy northwest winds on Thursday will continue into Friday with gusts that could reach up to 40 mph.

Heavy Slushy snow accumulations expected over northern locations specifically in the higher elevations. The higher the elevation, the higher the snowfall totals. Some of the Valleys may only see flakes mixing in with rain. (WABI)

Scattered rain/snow showers will continue to wrap around the low on Friday. It does look like Friday is starting to trend slightly drier away from the Mountains. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the 40s.

The low will still have an influence on parts of the region for the first half of the weekend. The low will move just far enough east on Saturday that cloud cover will continue to spin into the region. An isolated shower or two will not be out of the question, but overall drier conditions are expected. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. The low should finally clear far enough east on Sunday that areas of sunshine will return. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Increasing rain chances with the best chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s & low 40s with areas of fog. Light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with the heaviest rain in the morning. Showers will continue into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain/snow showers over the north, rain showers closer to the coast. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy northwest wind with gusts near 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain/snow showers over the north. Highs in the 40s. Breezy northwest wind with gusts near 40 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s & low 60s.

