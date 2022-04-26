Advertisement

One dead, one hurt in Portland shooting

Police say there was a fight early Tuesday that ended with gunfire
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - One person is dead and another in the hospital after a shooting in Portland early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 100 block of Woodford Street just after 1 a.m. after people reported hearing an argument involving a group of people and the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman in the roadway. Both had been shot.

Both people were taken to Maine Medical Center, but the man died. Police said the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said Woodford Street between Forest Avenue and Melrose Street, between Woodfords Corner and Baxter Boulevard, would remain closed while they investigated.

