Advertisement

New Maine law aims to stop harassment at abortion clinics

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A new law in Maine is designed to prevent harassment and blockades outside abortion providers in the state.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday that she had signed the proposal into law last week.

Supporters say the new law provides health service facilities the ability to establish and mark a “medical safety zone” that extends eight feet from the center of an entryway.

Violations could be charged as a misdemeanor.

The law makes Maine one of four states with a law that limits protests nears the doors of a clinic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn

Latest News

Kelsey Stoyanova honored at White House
Maine’s Teacher of the Year honored at White House
Legislature approves relief for small businesses facing high electricity costs
Electricity cost relief coming for Maine’s small businesses
Waterville residential building damaged in fire
The Grand Theater in Ellsworth
The Grand Theater in Ellsworth considering bringing back popular program
TSSOM
Maine Maritime Academy training ship departs on first transatlantic cruise since COVID-19 pandemic