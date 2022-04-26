Advertisement

N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at airport

Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.
Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.(CNN, POOL)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was issued a citation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday for bringing a gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Police say Transportation Security Administration workers located the firearm in a bag at a security screening checkpoint.

Cawthorn, 26, from Hendersonville, was identified as the owner of the bag with the firearm. Police said he stated the gun was his and he cooperated with officers.

Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag
Gun located in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's bag(TSA)

The congressman was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a city of Charlotte ordinance.

Cawthorn was released, and police took possession of the firearm as normal procedure.

In 2021, Cawthorn attempted to bring a gun through security at the Asheville Regional Airport.

He was also recently charged with driving while license revoked and is facing multiple speeding citations.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn
Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in...
Study: Millennials are ahead of their parents in retirement savings
The Grand Theater in Ellsworth
The Grand Theater in Ellsworth considering bringing back popular program
TSSOM
Maine Maritime Academy training ship departs on first transatlantic cruise since COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange