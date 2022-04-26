Man accused of kidnapping Auburn 13-year-old by gunpoint, sexually assaulting her

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say they’ve arrested a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Auburn.

Police were called to an Auburn home Monday around 8:26 p.m. to help search for a missing teenage girl.

The parents of the girl reported her missing after her friend called them, saying the 13-year-old had suddenly dropped a phone call, a police report said.

The girl was seen by her family across the street from her home in a parking lot. According to authorities, footage captured a man driving into the parking lot and exiting a short time later.

Around 2:30 a.m., following a search by multiple agencies, Auburn police found the vehicle matching the description of the one spotted on surveillance footage. When police pulled over the car, they found the missing teen inside.

The driver of the car was later identified as Razel Gavin, 24.

Officials say Gavin was armed with a loaded gun and was immediately detained. The teenager was taken to a hospital where she was reunited with her family.

The victim told authorities she was forced into Gavin’s car and threatened with a gun before being assaulted.

Officials say the girl reported additional assaults had taken place during the evening.

Gavin is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and gross sexual assault. Police say additional charges are forthcoming.

