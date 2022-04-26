Advertisement

Man accused of kidnapping Auburn 13-year-old by gunpoint, sexually assaulting her

Razel Gavin
Razel Gavin(Auburn Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say they’ve arrested a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Auburn.

Police were called to an Auburn home Monday around 8:26 p.m. to help search for a missing teenage girl.

The parents of the girl reported her missing after her friend called them, saying the 13-year-old had suddenly dropped a phone call, a police report said.

The girl was seen by her family across the street from her home in a parking lot. According to authorities, footage captured a man driving into the parking lot and exiting a short time later.

Around 2:30 a.m., following a search by multiple agencies, Auburn police found the vehicle matching the description of the one spotted on surveillance footage. When police pulled over the car, they found the missing teen inside.

The driver of the car was later identified as Razel Gavin, 24.

Officials say Gavin was armed with a loaded gun and was immediately detained. The teenager was taken to a hospital where she was reunited with her family.

The victim told authorities she was forced into Gavin’s car and threatened with a gun before being assaulted.

Officials say the girl reported additional assaults had taken place during the evening.

Gavin is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and gross sexual assault. Police say additional charges are forthcoming.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn
Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer

Latest News

Coronavirus in Maine
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise
Maine State House
Tribal sovereignty effort faltering, for now, in Maine
Hospital bed
Maine to update reimbursement rates to aid health centers
Maine adds new resources to prevent child abuse and neglect
A large part of the federal government’s expansion in availability for antivirals is with...
Health leaders and patients welcome plan to expand access to antivirals for COVID-19