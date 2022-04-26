Maine, with region’s highest smoking rate, funds cessation

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is increasing funding for smoking cessation programs as the state tries to shed the distinction of having the highest rate of smoking in New England.

Almost 18% of adults in Maine use cigarettes according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Maine Legislature enacted a bill on Monday to increase funding for cessation and prevention and treatment programs to $15.9 million.

That’s the amount recommended by the U.S. CDC.

Lawmakers said the proposal includes $7.5 million in new funding.

