Advertisement

Maine, with region’s highest smoking rate, funds cessation

(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is increasing funding for smoking cessation programs as the state tries to shed the distinction of having the highest rate of smoking in New England.

Almost 18% of adults in Maine use cigarettes according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Maine Legislature enacted a bill on Monday to increase funding for cessation and prevention and treatment programs to $15.9 million.

That’s the amount recommended by the U.S. CDC.

Lawmakers said the proposal includes $7.5 million in new funding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn
Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer

Latest News

The Grand Theater in Ellsworth
The Grand Theater in Ellsworth considering bringing back popular program
TSSOM
Maine Maritime Academy training ship departs on first transatlantic cruise since COVID-19 pandemic
Lawsuit seeks to abolish Maine’s Sunday hunting ban
Voting
Maine might switch to semi-open primary election system
Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday signed a pair of bipartisan bills recently passed by the...
Maine governor signs bills meant to boost affordable housing