Maine to require test for virus that causes hearing loss

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is close to requiring screening for a potentially debilitating virus in some newborns in the state.

The Maine Senate on Monday unanimously voted to enact a bill to require screening for cytomegalovirus for some babies, sending the bill to the governor.

The proposal from Democratic Sen. Cathy Breen would require the state to test every infant for the virus if the baby fails two hearing tests.

Cytomegalovirus is a common virus in the U.S. that cause no signs or symptoms in most people.

Officials say one out of every 200 babies is born with the virus, and about one in five of those will develop long-term health problems.

