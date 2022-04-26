L.L. Bean goes ‘off the grid’ for mental health

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - L.L. Bean is going “off the grid,” in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Starting May 2, the retailer will not be posting on any social media platforms.

It will also be wiping its grid on Instagram.

In place of all its archived posts, it will leave behind online resources that encourage people to spend more time outside and prioritize their mental health.

The company has also announced a $500,000 grant and two-year partnership with Mental Health America to help fund programs and research that uncover the benefits of time spent outside.

“For more than a century, L.L. Bean has helped people get outside,” says Shawn Gorman, the company’s executive chairman. “We are so enthusiastic to partner with Mental Health America to help more people experience the restorative power of the outdoors in their daily lives.”

