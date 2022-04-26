Advertisement

Guilford woman accused of embezzling more than $900,000

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Guilford woman is in jail after allegedly embezzling more than $900,000 from a company where she worked for over 12 years.

Terri Moulton, 51, is charged with class B theft and forgery.

The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office started investigating in February after the owner of DeWitt Machine & Fabrication in Medford alerted them about the theft.

Officials say they found she had been forging checks, making unauthorized ATM withdrawals, and paying her personal bills with company debit cards over three years.

”Now I’m hoping that the Maine Revenue Service and the Internal Revenue Service will look at this case. They’ve been notified because this is a lot of income and she should be required to pay taxes on it just like every other Maine citizen has to pay taxes,” said Chris Almy, Piscataquis County assistant district attorney.

Almy says they requested her bail be set at $25,000.

If she is unable to make bail she will appear in court this week.

If convicted, Moulton faces up to 10 years in prison.

