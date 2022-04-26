Advertisement

Collaborative housing project in Rockland receives initial approval

Midcoast Habitat for Humanity and Knox County Homeless Coalition partnering on affordable housing development
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A unique housing development in Rockland receiving initial approval from the Rockland City Planning Board.

The Knox County Homeless Coalition and Mid Maine Habitat for Humanity are collaborating on a 10-acre site on Talbot Avenue.

It will house six small cottages, two family sized duplexes, and 3 habitat homes.

Maine State Housing provided initial funding to purchase the property.

”We feel really strongly about the importance of creating a mixed neigborhood, both rental and home ownership,” says Tia Anderson, Executive Director of MidCoast Habitat for Humanity, “as well as within the city, within existing neighborhoods.”>

Some residents in the area have expressed concern about building on what’s known as Firefly Field, and what it might do to the wetlands there.

The Rockland Planning Board will make a final review of the plan in May.

Habitat for Humanity hopes to begin construction soon after,

