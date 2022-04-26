Advertisement

Few Showers Possible This Afternoon, Steadier Rain Tonight & Wednesday

By Todd Simcox
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will continue to move into the state this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy this afternoon with the chance for a few showers. Temperatures today will be a bit cooler due to the cloudiness and shower chances with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s, coolest along the coast due to an onshore breeze. Low pressure developing over the Mid-Atlantic later today will head northward into the Gulf of Maine later tonight/early Wednesday morning. This will bring steadier rain into the region tonight from south to north as the night progresses. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low to mid-40s.

Low pressure is forecast to move through the Gulf of Maine Wednesday bringing us some periods of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s Wednesday afternoon. As this low slides to our east, it will draw colder air southward into the region Wednesday night into Thursday. As the colder air arrives, rain is forecast to mix with, and even change to, snow across northern locales later Wednesday night into Thursday. The area of low pressure will remain spinning just to our east, over the Bay of Fundy, on Thursday. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep precipitation going during the day Thursday. With the colder air being drawn into the region, the temperatures will be cold enough for some rain/snow mix across the northern half of the state with mainly rain continuing for areas closer to the coast. Light snow accumulations will be possible Wednesday night through Thursday night across the north especially in the higher elevations. Temperatures on Thursday will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s north and upper 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Low pressure will remain spinning to our east on Friday. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep us under cloudy skies and the chance for some rain and snow showers across the north and rain showers elsewhere. Temperatures will remain cool Friday with highs mainly in the 40s. The low will move further east on Saturday allowing for a drier day. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out but overall it looks drier with mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Saturday will be a bit better with temperatures reaching the mid-40s to low 50s.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs between 48°-56°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs between 45°-52°. Light wind becoming north/northwest 5-10 MPH during the afternoon.

Thursday: Rain and snow showers likely. Colder with highs mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Morning snow showers possible then rain and snow showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

