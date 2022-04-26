Christine B Foundation gifted van to help with food deliveries

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Christine B Foundation is getting a helping hand in their mission to aid families battling cancer.

On Monday, Darling’s gifted a van to the organization to help with their food deliveries.

Many of those being assisted by the Christine B Foundation live in rural areas and getting the deliveries of nutritional food is important to their recovery.

The foundation says getting this kind of help from the community means a great deal.

“A day like today receiving this incredible gift of a cargo van means that the community is fully backing every single person facing cancer. And it is so touching to know darlings is helping us out,” said Matt Dexter, executive director of the Christine B Foundation.

The Christine B Foundation helps about 150 families across Eastern Maine each week.

