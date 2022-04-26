Bangor looking for help with 2022 Comprehensive Plan

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’d like to help plan the vision of Bangor moving forward, here’s your chance.

The city is asking for your help with its 2022 Comprehensive Plan.

This plan is a long-term vision and roadmap for Bangor.

This is your opportunity to have your voice heard.

Visioning sessions are open to members of the public.

Bangor’s Planning Officer told us why it’s important and what some of the issues are that will be discussed.

“A comprehensive plan is only as good as the people that get involved in it. It’s only as good as the process, so the process really needs to be enriched by what residents want. Well, we’re asking different questions at the visioning session like where should Bangor grow over the next decade, where should we place housing? Housing is a big issue in Bangor, so you know, where should we be looking to place new units of housing? What parts of Bangor should we be investing in?” said Anne King, City of Bangor HC planner.

If you missed Tuesday morning’s session, you have two other chances to share your vision.

One is going on right Tuesday night until 7 p.m. at the Libra Lecture Hall at Husson University, and Wednesday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

