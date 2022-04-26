Advertisement

Bangor Historical Society hosting virtual presentation on 1911 fire

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Historical Society will be hosting a virtual presentation on an event that changed Bangor forever.

On Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m. they’ll be looking at Bangor before, during and after the fire of 1911.

Though the flames were extinguished over 110 years ago, much of Bangor looks the way it does today because of the fire.

The presentation hopes to shed some light as to why.

“But also, why when you’re walking downtown what you see a lot of older buildings on Main Street and then why everything on Central, Franklin, Harlow and parts of the other downtown buildings were all rebuilt in 1911, 1912 and 1913. [It] answers a lot of questions on how our city was laid out,” said Matt Bishop, the curator and operations manager with Bangor Historical Society.

To find out more about the event you can visit the Bangor Historical Society’s Facebook page.

