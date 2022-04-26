Bangor City Council to repeal flavored tobacco ban after procedural error

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council will have to repeal its ordinance banning flavored tobacco sales after learning it did not properly notify affected businesses.

State law requires a 30-day direct notice given to tobacco licensees whenever a municipality is considering an ordinance stricter than the statewide law.

The Council said in a workshop today it plans to repeal the current ordinance and enact a new one this summer.

The ban was set to take effect on June 1.

Bangor was the first municipality to ban the sale of flavored tobacco.

Similar ordinances have since passed in Portland and Brunswick.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.